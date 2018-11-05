Stunning travel landscapes by George Ilstrup, a talented 22-year-old self-taught photographer, adventurer, and student currently based in Duluth, Minnesota. George focuses on traveling, nature and landscape photography. He currently travels across Europe to capture epic landscapes. Ilstrup has over 17.600 followers on Instagram and counting.

I got started in photography when I moved to Duluth for college. I quickly fell in love with photography and the North Shore of Minnesota. One of my goals with my photography is to do justice to the beauty of this underrated area. I am a future elementary teacher and will be student teaching in Slovenia next fall.

More info: Instagram / Website