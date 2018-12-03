Spectacular travel landscapes by Greg Boratyn, a talented photographer, and filmmaker currently based in Orange County, California, USA. He’s been awarded for his photography in many photography competitions including The Sharper Eye Photo Contest organized by Topaz and New York Institute of Photography, and more recently in OC Fair Photography Competition in Costa Mesa, California. Greg focuses mainly on landscape, nature, and travel photography. He has over 18,200 followers on Instagram and counting.



