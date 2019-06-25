Magical landscapes by Greg DuBois, a talented self-taught photographer, and retoucher currently based in Boston, Massachusetts. Greg focuses mainly on landscape photography. He shoots absolutely gorgeous long exposure landscapes with creamy colors. DuBois has over 61,7K followers on Instagram.

By way of the Southwest I eventually found my home in the city of Boston, where I’ve been living for the past 8 years. I’ve been an artist my entire life, and have worked in many mediums. I’m a classically trained fine art painter with a BFA in Visual Communications (emphasis in Illustration) and I’ve spent over a decade creating paintings using unconventional methods and working in the field of digital art and graphic design. Before that, I worked extensively with digital video and a 35mm film camera. Years ago I was reunited with photography and the passion quickly grew to an undeniable force. I find it the perfect outlet, and I see it as the culmination of my artistic career.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website