Outstanding natural landscapes by Greg Kent, a gifted self-taught photographer, and adventurer from Upland, California, United States. Greg focuses mainly on outdoors, adventures, and landscape photography. He shares majestic travel landscapes on his Instagram.

I believe that life is not about wholes, but rather the individual moments and occurrences that lead to the changes in our lives. I strive to capture these small moments, knowing that they will never return in the exact same way again. This is the struggle and beauty of photography; the fact that once this instant passes, nothing quite like it will ever be seen again. I wish to share these small flickers of life with you.

