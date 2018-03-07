Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Landscape Photography

Magnificient Travel Landscape Photography by Jared Warren

Fantastic nature and fine art landscapes by Jared Warren, talented self-taught photographer, filmmaker, retoucher and adventurer from Spanish Fork, Utah, USA.”I enjoy many genres of this art but find landscape photography to be my own best therapy”, he says. Jared uses Canon EOS 5D Mark III camera with Canon 24-105mm and Nikon 14-24mm lens. He has over 13,800 followers on instagram.

I am a professor, researcher, psychologist, father, student of life, and… photographer. I enjoy many genres of this art but find landscape photography to be my own best therapy. I hope my photography motivates others to spend more time in nature, to feel a stronger connection with the Source of all creation, and to savor all the goodness in life.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
2
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

More From: Landscape Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds