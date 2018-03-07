Magnificient Travel Landscape Photography by Jared Warren

Fantastic nature and fine art landscapes by Jared Warren, talented self-taught photographer, filmmaker, retoucher and adventurer from Spanish Fork, Utah, USA.”I enjoy many genres of this art but find landscape photography to be my own best therapy”, he says. Jared uses Canon EOS 5D Mark III camera with Canon 24-105mm and Nikon 14-24mm lens. He has over 13,800 followers on instagram.

I am a professor, researcher, psychologist, father, student of life, and… photographer. I enjoy many genres of this art but find landscape photography to be my own best therapy. I hope my photography motivates others to spend more time in nature, to feel a stronger connection with the Source of all creation, and to savor all the goodness in life.

More info: instagram / facebook / website