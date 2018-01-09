Joey Genochio is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and adventurer currently based in Portland, OR. Joey focuses on traveling, he shoots amazing nature, adventure and aerial photography.

I want adventure – anything that can take me away from my daily world of Excel and computer screens. I have a need to create and express myself, to constantly grow. Photography is my hobby, and I will bring my camera with me wherever I go in hopes of capturing the moments in life that excite and challenge me.

