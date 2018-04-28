Astonishing landscapes by Kai Hornung, talented 43-year-old self taught photographer, retoucher, adventurer and human resources consultant based in Hannover, Germany. Kai focuses on traveling and landscaping, he shoots awesome nature, wildlife, mountains and lifestyle photography. Hornung uses Sony Alpha 6000 and Olympus E510 cameras. He has over 14,000 followers on Instagram.

Combining music with images has always fascinated me. Everything that touches me emotionally is interesting. And this is what drives me in photography: besides all the technics and skills you need; present an emotion and a mood you can connect with. Digital processing is not only important to process my raw material but to enhance the mood I felt while shooting.

More info: instagram / facebook / website