Beautiful Travel Landscape Photography by Louis Chan

Beautiful Travel Landscape Photography by Louis Chan

Louis Chan is a talented self-taught photographer and compulsive traveler currently based in Fremont, California. “I am a beginner in photography with just a year of experience under my belt. I am a wanderlust and travel constantly”, he says. Louis focuses on traveling and landscaping, he shoots amazing nature, urban and architecture photography. Chan uses Sony A7RII camera.

A little over a year ago, with the help of my friend (Trieu Vo), I picked up a camera to photograph my trips. I consider myself a student of photography and a beginner.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

