Landscape Photography

Stunning Travel Landscape Photography by Manuel Dietrich

Manuel Dietrich is a multi-talented 23-year-old photographer, retoucher, filmmaker and adventurer based in Speyer, a small village in western Germany. “Since I was looking for the typical 3-month time out in Australia after finishing school in 2014, my life has changed more than I would have ever imagined,” he says. “What once was only a temporary hobby quickly turned into a photography and travel obsession”, Manuel adds. Dietrich focuses on landscaping, he captures his stunning adventures around the world. Manuel uses Canon EOS 5D and Canon EOS 550D cameras.

No matter if it’s only a weekend trip to the Italian Dolomites or an adventure tour to the Lofoten Islands, every second that I got left besides my architectural studies and every opportunity I see to escape the daily monotony of the student life is being used. I couldn’t imagine a life without a camera in my hand and a passport in my backpack anymore.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

