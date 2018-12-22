Spectacular natural landscapes by Marc Adamus, a talented photographer, and artist from France who currently based in Western North America. Marc focuses mainly on landscape and nature photography. His talent for rare captures of amazing light and fleeting atmosphere imbue his portfolio with a sense of the epic, majestic and the bold. Adamus has over 82.500 followers on Instagram and almost 280,000 followers on 500px.



More info: Instagram / 500px / Website