Wonderful travel landscapes by Matt Donovan, a gifted photographer, adventurer, and drone pilot currently based in Sydney, Australia. Matt focuses mainly on outdoors, travel, and landscape photography. He has over 74,500 followers on Instagram and counting. He travels all over the world to capture majestic urban and natural landscapes.

I’d love to say I’ve been taking photos since I was knee-high to a grasshopper, but that’s not the case. I’ve spent my whole life loving art and all things creative, which inevitably led me to study graphic design in 2009-10. During that time I took an extremely basic photography class. It was then that I picked up my first DSLR not having a clue how to use it. Years passed and I decided it was time to dedicate all my free time to learning the ever growing art of photography. I’ve never looked back!

More info: Instagram / Website