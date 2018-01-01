Max Leitner is a gifted self-taught photographer, retoucher and adventurer who was born and raised in Germany and currently lives and works in Chicago, IL, USA. Max focuses on landscaping and traveling, he shoots stunning adventure, lifestyle, aerial and nature photography. Leitner uses Nikon D4, Nikon D810 and his iPhone.

From the very beginning Max was able to utilize photography as a facilitator for creative ideas, reaching from studio to documentary photography. Partaking in a visual society, the camera allowed him to access places and events that are exclusive to limited access. The photographic process has defined his identity and every day life. While photography allowed him to interact with many creatives across several fields of visual and performing arts, he has developed many close friendships to rely on in life and collaborative environments.

