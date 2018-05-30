Outstanding travel landscapes by Max Muench (previously featured), multi-talented photographer, pianist, composer and adventurer who was born in Chemnitz in 1992 and currently lives and works in Berlin, Germany. Max focuses on traveling and landscaping, he shoots gorgeous lifestyle, outdoor and adventure photography. Since 2015 his wanderlust and travel photography has sent him travelling across the globe. By following his passion to travel, he captures the beauty and diversity of our planet, always looking for a fresh perspective and the unique light. Muench has travelled to a good 40 countries since then and immortalised them in his photographs: his portfolio encompasses the Mongolian steppe, the Californian coast, the Jordan desert, the Rocky Mountains, the glaciers and ice caps of Iceland, right to the heart of the Himalaya.

Max Muench has over 530,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



