Michael Steric is a talented self-taught photographer, yotuber, retoucher and visual artist from New York City who currently lives and works in Los Angeles, California. Michael focuses on landscaping and traveling. His spectacular colours, tones and your creative ideas has brought more than 184,000 followers to his Instagram account. Steric’s work is phenomenal. He uses Canon 6D with a Canon 16-35 f/4L lens.

