Rigved Sathe is a talented freelance graphic designer currently based in Pune, India. Rigved received his BA in Design and Visual Communications from Symbiosis Institute of Design. “Landscape Mirrors” is a self-initiated project aims to explore the integration of technology and beautiful locations. “This personal project is an ode to our generation, a tribute to all of you out there who have probably lost yourselves along the way to success. Take a moment, breathe and try to alter your perspective – the results may surprise you”, Sathe explaines.

In a society dominated by technology, we often forget to stop and admire the beautiful outdoors. As millennials, we are so caught up in trying to accomplish everything, that we fail to take a hard look in the mirror to see what we’ve become.

