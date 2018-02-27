Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Landscape Photography

Spectacular Travel Landscape Photography by Nate Luebbe

Spectacular Travel Landscape Photography by Nate Luebbe

Nate Luebbe is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and adventurer currently based in Boulder, Colorado. Nate focuses on traveling and landscaping, he shoots amazing mountainscapes, auroras, lakes and forests. He fancies himself a skier, hiker, climber, photographer, and writer. “I started with photography as a way to catalog my experiences outdoors”, Luebbe says.

For me it was a way to live in the moment. Standing on a summit watching the sun fade beyond the horizon, and the stars slowly emerge from the inky blackness consumes you on a level that’s nearly indescribable. Taking those feelings and attempting to freeze them into a single still frame is an incredible challenge, and a way that I’ve found truly motivates me to get out and experience the world.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
2
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

More From: Landscape Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds