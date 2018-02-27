Spectacular Travel Landscape Photography by Nate Luebbe

Nate Luebbe is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and adventurer currently based in Boulder, Colorado. Nate focuses on traveling and landscaping, he shoots amazing mountainscapes, auroras, lakes and forests. He fancies himself a skier, hiker, climber, photographer, and writer. “I started with photography as a way to catalog my experiences outdoors”, Luebbe says.

For me it was a way to live in the moment. Standing on a summit watching the sun fade beyond the horizon, and the stars slowly emerge from the inky blackness consumes you on a level that’s nearly indescribable. Taking those feelings and attempting to freeze them into a single still frame is an incredible challenge, and a way that I’ve found truly motivates me to get out and experience the world.