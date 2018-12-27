Spectacular natural landscapes by Nick Fitzhardinge, a talented photographer, retoucher, and adventurer currently based in Canmore, Alberta, Canada. Nick focuses mainly on outdoor, landscape, and nature photography. He has over 17,700 followers on Instagram and counting.

I grew up in Tasmania surrounded by art and immersed in nature: my mother is a landscape artist and so weekends and holidays were often spent exploring mountains, lakes, waterfalls, forests and coastline. I loved the geography and poured over maps of the state, imagining what each location might be like based on contour lines, names and elevation. A fusion of my artistic upbringing with a love for exploring the outdoors eventually grew into a strong unwavering passion for landscape photography.

I enjoy hiking, backpacking, & scrambling and have had many opportunities to do so throughout the world but nowhere more so than right here in the Canadian Rockies where I am a certified guide with the Interpretive Guides Association. It is here that I feel in my element; taking my best photographs, exploring my creativity and curiosity on the search for new angles, rare light and emotive moments in time. The Canadian Rockies are an endless source of inspiration and I want to share my deep connection to this place through the imagery you will find here on my website and through the experiences you can have when you join me out among these majestic mountains.

