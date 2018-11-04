Magical fine art landscapes by Nico Rinaldi, a talented 28-year-old photographer, adventurer, and artist from Italy. Nico focuses mainly on landscaping and travel photography. “I always try to capture magic moments and places, by taking particular care of the composition and enhancing the colors, lines and lights”, he says. Rinaldi has over 26.300 followers on Instagram and counting.

I am a landscape photographer, traveller, artist and i participate in international competitions. I live in Italy, where you can find very different and unique landscapes, such as the wonderful Dolomites, natural reserves with centuries of history, enchanted valleys and maritime cliffs which offer breathtaking views. I attended the school of the Fines Arts in Bologna and such artistic education has enabled me to grasp particular points of view and create high-impact images to celebrate our world. I always try to capture magic moments and places, by taking particular care of the composition and enhancing the colors, lines and lights.

