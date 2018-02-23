Gorgeous Travel Landscape Photography by Rebecca Simrose

Rebecca Simrose is a talented photographer and adventurer currently based in Calgary, Canada. “The Canadian Rockies are my backyard”, she says. Rebecca focuses on landscaping and traveling, she shoots amazing nature, mountainscapes, nightscapes and lifestyle photography. “I never feel so alive as when I am in the mountains”, Simrose explaines. “Travel has always been important to me too and I love seeing and exploring new places and cultures and returning to favourite places.” Rebecca has 69,600 followers on instagram. She uses Sony A7RII camera and Photoshop.

Photography for me is a love affair with the natural world. It is about capturing the emotion and the story of the sunrise, the calm reflections on a lake, the misty clouds, the snowy mountain summit. It is about inspiring people to love , explore and protect the wild wonderful wilderness places.

More info: instagram / website