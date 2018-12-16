I’m a chubby man-child residing in the Seattle, Wa area who points cameras at stuff. I’ve somehow gotten lucky enough to not work a “real” job for the past several years and can call myself a Professional Photographer/Image Creator… but “Professional” is a term I use lightly. Please refer to the first sentence for clarification.

Spectacular travel landscapes by Ryan Dyar, a talented photographer, artist, and educator based in Seattle, Washington. Ryan focuses mainly on landscape and nature photography. He likes to use contrasting colors and shifts in brightness to create depth & direction and flow in his photos. Dyar has almost 100,000 followers on Instagram.

My idea of creating imagery seems to be constantly changing with the times and I take artistic liberties with the process of making my own style of art… which might not be for everyone. Whether you like my work or not, thanks for taking the time to check it out. Cheers!

