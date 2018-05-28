Stunning landscapes by Sam Horine, professional photographer, retoucher, traveler, educator and instagram star currently based in Brooklyn, New York. Sam focuses on landscaping and street photography. He shoots also a lot of urban, cityscape, nature and travel photography. His work has been published by The New York Times, Frieze, Art Forum, Death & Taxes, Spin, Rolling Stone, AM New York, Il Magazine, Art in America, Impose, The L Magazine and many others. Horine has over 518,000 followers on Instagram and counting.



