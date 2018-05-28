Outstanding Travel Landscape Photography by Sam Horine
Stunning landscapes by Sam Horine, professional photographer, retoucher, traveler, educator and instagram star currently based in Brooklyn, New York. Sam focuses on landscaping and street photography. He shoots also a lot of urban, cityscape, nature and travel photography. His work has been published by The New York Times, Frieze, Art Forum, Death & Taxes, Spin, Rolling Stone, AM New York, Il Magazine, Art in America, Impose, The L Magazine and many others. Horine has over 518,000 followers on Instagram and counting.
More info: instagram / facebook / website