Beautiful Travel and Landscape Photography by Samuel Lethier
Outstanding landscapes by Samuel Lethier, a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, and adventurer currently based in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. Samuel focuses on nature, urban, and landscape photography.
I like to explore through adventures from the warmest deserts to the coldest mountains, step after step, reaching farther away to discover new landscapes, new places, to satisfy my curiosity and my love for beautiful nature.
More info: Instagram