Gorgeous landscapes by Stephen Wilkes, 69-year-old contemporary American photographer, artist and TED speaker who was born in New York and currently lives and maintains his studio in Westport, Connecticut. Stephen received his BS in photography from Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. His editorial work has appeared in, and on the covers of, leading publications such as the New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, TIME, Fortune, National Geographic, Sports Illustrated and many others. Today, his photographs are included in the collections of the George Eastman Museum in Rochester, the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, the Griffin Museum of Photography in Winchester, and the Museum of the City of New York, among others.

Stephen Wilkes has over 453,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

