Beautiful travel landscapes by Stian Klo (previously featured), a gifted 38-years old award-winning fine art landscape photographer from Harstad in Northern Norway. Stian specializes in landscape, aerial, and adventure photography. Some of his best work has been published in several noteworthy publications, including the prestigious Apple, Instagram, National Geographic, Lonely Planet & BBC.

I have always been the creative type, and fascinated with nature and photography ever since I was a little boy. Exploring and travelling is therapy for me, which is why i´m often found camping up in the mountains. Growing up in Northern Norway has its advantages in terms of aesthetic, dramatic landscapes and light, and this is what I try to capture on my adventures.

