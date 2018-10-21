Fantastic travel landscapes by Tam Erdt, a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, and adventurer based in Nuremberg, Germany. Tam focuses mainly on landscaping, travel and outdoor photography. He travels all over the globe to capture the most magnificent landscapes. “I think like most of the people, I’m addicted to traveling to foreign countries, learning more about new cultures and enjoying the local food,” he says.

For me photography is all about the perfect light. So I’m always chasing the sunrises and –sets, always hunting the perfect light.

More info: Instagram / Website