Wonderful travel landscapes by Thomas Heaton, a talented photographer, adventurer, and Youtuber based in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, England. Thomas focuses on landscape, travel, and outdoor photography. He has over 150,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

I got serious about photography when I was 16. It all started with film, then digital and now I’m with film again… actually, we have an open relationship. I love being outside and I love the never ending challenge of trying to portray ‘that feeling’, you know, the warm evenings at twilight, the sense of isolation when you have a mountain to yourself, the sound of waves lapping the shore of an empty beach. My images are all about the outdoors and telling a story. To help tell this story I have created a Youtube channel, which has over 100,000 followers and 4million+ views; It seems I share my values with a lot of other people.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website