Outstanding travel landscapes by Tomas Havel, a talented 23-year-old self-taught photographer, and content creator based in Pelhrimov, Vysocina, Czech Republic. Tomas focuses on landscaping, travel, and outdoor photography. He has over 115,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

I have been fascinated by the possibilities of photography since my early childhood, all I have wanted to do was create. I grew up in beautiful forest region exploring wild and spending most of my free time in nature. Nothing makes me happier than hiking a mountain and seeing the world from a different angle. I have discovered the true love for photography during the first trip to Northern Norway.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website