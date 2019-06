Beautiful mountainscapes by Vadim Gvon, a talented photographer, and adventurer who was born and raised in Siberia and currently based in Irkutsk, Russia. Vadim focuses mainly on nature, outdoors, and landscape photography. He is inspired by Lake Baikal, coniferous forests, and high mountains. Gvon travels around the globe to capture wonderful places in our world.



