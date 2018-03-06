Photogrist community Create a post
#instatravel: Gorgeous Adventure Landscapes by Francesco Salvaggio

Francesco Salvaggio a.k.a. franckreporter is a talented self-taught photographer, retoucher, adventurer and drone pilot currently based in Tuscany, Italy. Francesco focuses on traveling and landscaping, he captures awesome nature, mountainscape, adventure and aerial photography. Salvaggio uses Nikon D810 and Sony a6300 Alpha Mirrorless cameras. He has over 70,300 followers on instagram.

I gotta love traveling and all my contents have been taken on all over the world. From New York, to Los Angeles, through London, Miami, Paris, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Tokyo, Dubai, Montreal, Belgrade, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Norway, Australia and Berlin.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

