Wonderful travel landscapes by Jackson De Matos, a talented self-taught photographer, and adventurer currently based in Calgary, AB, Canada. Jackson focuses mainly on outdoors, adventures, and landscape photography. He has over 15,5K followers on Instagram.

My creative ideas in the field of Photography and Videography arose in quick succession after merely stepping outside and breathing-in each morning’s crisp, fresh air. Admiring the scale of each mountain motivated me to hike more, peering across each glacier lake inspired me to buy a canoe and go swimming more frequently, while the genuine and like-minded individuals I have befriended have encouraged me to follow my passions involving both the Visual Arts and beyond.

More info: Instagram / Website