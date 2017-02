Ole Henrik Skjelstad is a talented 53-year-old self-taught photographer and math teacher currently based in Hønefoss, Norway. Ole started photography in January 2013 after he received his first camera as a birthday present. Skjelstad shoots brilliant nature and landscape photography. He uses Pentax K-1 camera with Pentax 70-200 2.8, Pentax 24-70 2.8 and Pentax 15-30 2.8 lens.

