Stunning travel landscapes by Perri Schelat, a talented photographer, retoucher, and adventurer currently based in Cle Elum, Washington. Perri studied Photography at Mary Baldwin University. She focuses mainly on nature, landscape, and outdoor photography. “My passion for photography and the images I create are the expressions of my love of nature and my own personal development”, she says. Schelat has over 21,100 followers on Instagram and counting.

My passion for photography began with a love of the outdoors. Being surrounded by nature always feels intensely calming and meaningful. I could say my reaction to being in nature centers me and helps me understand what is important in life. I suppose being in nature feels like my sanctuary, where I go to show gratitude and connected to the things that are important to me.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website