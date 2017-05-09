Aziz Boussalem is a talented self-taught photographer, explorer and aviator currently based in Valais, Suisse, Switzerland. Aziz focuses on landscaping, he shoots brilliant aerial, nature and travel photography. Boussalem uses Nikon D300s camera with Nikkor 16-85 mm lens.

Passionate about nature (Landscapes, Flores, and Fauna), my goal is to recreate the reality of the actual scene as I experienced it and keep it authentic.

More info: instagram / facebook / website