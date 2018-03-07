Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

LoveLove
Landscape Photography

Winter Wonderland: Magnificent Nightscapes of Lapland Finland by Matti Ruuska

Winter Wonderland: Magnificent Nightscapes of Lapland Finland by Matti Ruuska

Native Finlander and self-taught photographer Matti Ruuska captures Finland’s haunting beauty in unique and atmospheric nightscapes. Matti focuses on landscaping and spooky nightscapes with an extraordinary visual of his home country. Ruuska has 5,534 followers on instagram.

In Finland, sun is not always shining so bright, but it’s still awesome to watch!

Enjoy also: Lunar Effect: Incredible Nightscapes of Finland by Mika Suutari and our Wildlife Finland series by Ossi Saarinen, Niko Pekonen and Joachim Munter.

More info: instagram

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
3
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
0
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

More From: Landscape Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds