Native Finlander and self-taught photographer Matti Ruuska captures Finland’s haunting beauty in unique and atmospheric nightscapes. Matti focuses on landscaping and spooky nightscapes with an extraordinary visual of his home country. Ruuska has 5,534 followers on instagram.

In Finland, sun is not always shining so bright, but it’s still awesome to watch!

