Jane Hilton is a talented photographer and filmmaker based in London, UK who tarted out as a classical musician. She received her BA(Hons) in Music and Visual Art from Lancaster University in 1984. Her love of photography brought her to London, working as an assistant for numerous fashion and advertising photographers, before going it alone in 1988.

My work is about the extraordinary realities of ordinary people’s everyday lives, revealing their individual characteristics and ways of being that one so often overlooks.

Jane travelled to Las Vegas for a Highlife commission, where she captured performances from the Legends of Burlesque. The dancers show off their most beautiful stage costumes and perform with as much aplomb as when they were 20 years of age.

More info: facebook / website