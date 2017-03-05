Christopher James is a talented self-taught photographer and retoucher currently based in Honolulu, Hawaii. Christopher shoots amazing adventure, portrait and dreamlike photography. “As a child I’d often get lost in daydreams,” he explaines. “Finding myself places where anything was possible. Where the rules of our world didn’t apply, where the spark of imagination and thrill of adventure collide.”

Levitation has quickly become favorite type of photography due to its mix of brutal physical intensity and creative problem solving.

