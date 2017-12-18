Christopher James (previously featured) is a multi-talented photographer and digital artist from Honolulu, Hawaii. Christopher focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing beauty, lifestyle and dreamlike portrait photography.

Finding myself places where anything was possible, where the rules of our world didn’t apply. Where the spark of imagination and thrill of adventure collided creating a magnificent reality.I call it this place “The Deep.” And as I grew older, all I ever wanted was to go back. Photography became my journey to better understand and capture the deep. I soon realized that I am not alone in this quest. That others like me would look up to the clouds and imagine a world beyond.

