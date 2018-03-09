Photogrist community Create a post
City Library Stuttgart: Spectacular Architecture Photography by Thomas Ebert

Thomas Ebert is an professional photographer and videomaker currently based in Hamburg, Germany. Thomas studied Photography at Fachhochschule Dortmund, he focuses on architecture, interior photography and urban landscapes. Ebert is interested in the relations between humans and their environments.

My work ranges between architectural – and people photography, it is often driven by a passion for technical issues. I pursue personal projects as well as commercial work in still- and moving images.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

