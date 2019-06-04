Glorious female portraits by Anthony Perez, a talented photographer, and retoucher based in Miami, Florida. Anthony focuses mainly on portraiture and lifestyle photography. He shoots awesome headshots, beauty, fashion, and street style portraits.

My goal is to showcase the beauty, grace, strength and enthusiasm of people. I focus on non-models/models and place regular people in exaggerated situations that highlight an aspect of who they are. I look for a sense of defiance and fortitude in my work.

More info: Instagram / Website