VIbrant female portraits by Benjamin Szentpaly, talented self-taught photographer, retoucher and filmmaker currently based in Palm City, Florida. Benjamin focuses on portraiture, he shoots marvelous beauty, street style, fashion and lifestyle portrait photography. Szentpaly uses Nikon D750 camera with Sigma 35mm, Nikon AF-S FX NIKKOR 50mm, Nikon AF S NIKKOR 85mm and Magnus VT-300 Video Tripod.

Benjamin Szentpály has over 10,500 followers on Instagram and counting.



