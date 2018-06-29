Fabulous street style portraits by Christian Luna Manso, a self-taught photographer, retoucher and artist based in Carolina, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Christian focuses on portraiture, storytelling, and fashion photography. “I started taking photos 2 years ago; coming from doing designs and retouching others photographers photos, my first approach to photography was pretty kinda hard in a way but I did’t gave up on it”, he says. Manso uses Canon 5D Mark IIwith Canon 50mm 1.8, Canon 28-70mm 2.8, Canon 24-105mm f4, and Canon 100mm 2.8 lens. He has over 11.500 followers on Instagram and counting.

I’ve got lucky that I did have friends that did photography and I got the chance to learn from them, in these 2 years that I’ve been doing photography I work with a lot of beautiful people that gave me the opportunity to capture beautiful moments of there life. I’m still learning the way of photography because I’m always hungry to better myself as a photographer and as a person.

More info: Instagram / Facebook / Website