Linas Vaitonis is an professional photographer who was born and raised in Vilnius, Lithuania. Linas received her Master’s degree in Ecology and Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Vilnius University. She works as freelance photographer focusing on architecture, art projects, events, landscape and portraits.

I try to take visually exceptional pictures and I don’t want to make any big statement by the way I present them. These stories are somewhere between the odd and the ordinary. Dream-like images revolve around the mystery and the secret. Continuous duality expressed through light, composition, colour, character and the truth about fiction and manipulation leads to inventions and playfulness. However, the pictures still refer to a world that real people inhabit.

