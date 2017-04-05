Kim Cam Jones a.k.a. Miss Jones is a 29-year-old multi-talented creative, designer, traveler and fashion blogger, who has almost 700k Instagram followers. The Brit-born, Adelaide-bred fashion influencer is pursuing her dream of creating a culture and community of strong women who can discover their potential and support themselves. Tailored to a global audience, her work and achievements have been recognised with a series of magazine covers, features and awards. To date, she counts IWC Schaffhaussen, Louis Vuitton, Net-A-Porter, Farfetch and Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts as clients; her work and style being featured in the likes of WWD, Vogue Paris, L’Officiel, The Coveteur, Who What Wear, The Sartorialist and The Cut.

