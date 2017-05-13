Victor Cheng is a talented photographer, creative director and instagramer from Toronto, Canada who currently lives and works in Hong Kong. Victor received his BA in Communication & Multimedia from McMaster University, Hamilton in 2014. Cheng recently moved to Hong Kong to work as a creative director at HYPEBEAST. “I have an affinity for traveling and drawing creative inspiration from various cities and cultures”, he says. Victor shoots amazing urban, lifestyle, adventure and aerial photography. “If I’m not photographing different subjects, you can find me at a local coffee shop designing for my menswear line”.

I shoot a wide range of subjects and topics, but focus my style on natural light, clean composition and unique perspectives. To all my areas of work, I apply a unique whimsical style.

