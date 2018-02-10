Photogrist community Create a post
Create a post

Photogrist Photography Magazine

Popular
Portrait Photography

Gorgeous Lifestyle Portrait Photography by Jessee Bojorquez

Jessee Bojorquez is a talented photographer, dog lover and traveler based in California, USA. Jessee focuses on portraiture, he shoots marvelous beauty, fashion and lifestyle portrait photography.

I enjoy creating beautiful images out of what I capture in front of my lens. As a Portrait photographer who is an avid traveler, people and destinations are my two favorite subjects to photograph. My passion for humanity and travel pave the way for me to have fun and be creative behind the lens, which in turn portrays my zeal for life through my photography. Here is a glimpse into the things that make me happy and drive my life outside of photography.

More info: instagram / facebook / website

What's Your Reaction?

Angry Angry
0
Angry
Cute Cute
0
Cute
Fail Fail
0
Fail
Geeky Geeky
0
Geeky
Lol Lol
0
Lol
Love Love
1
Love
OMG OMG
0
OMG
Win Win
1
Win
WTF WTF
0
WTF
hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fun fun
0
fun
Scary Scary
0
Scary

You may also like

More From: Portrait Photography

DON'T MISS

log in

Forgot password?
Captcha!
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Captcha!
Back to
log in
Choose A Format
Story
Formatted Text with Embeds and Visuals
List
The Classic Internet Listicles
Open List
Submit your own item and vote up for the best submission
Ranked List
Upvote or downvote to decide the best list item
Video
Youtube, Vimeo or Vine Embeds