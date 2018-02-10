Gorgeous Lifestyle Portrait Photography by Jessee Bojorquez

Jessee Bojorquez is a talented photographer, dog lover and traveler based in California, USA. Jessee focuses on portraiture, he shoots marvelous beauty, fashion and lifestyle portrait photography.

I enjoy creating beautiful images out of what I capture in front of my lens. As a Portrait photographer who is an avid traveler, people and destinations are my two favorite subjects to photograph. My passion for humanity and travel pave the way for me to have fun and be creative behind the lens, which in turn portrays my zeal for life through my photography. Here is a glimpse into the things that make me happy and drive my life outside of photography.

