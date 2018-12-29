Marvelous lifestyle shots by Joseph D. Tran, a talented photographer, filmmaker, and artist currently based in the Northern Virginia, Washington DC metropolitan area. Joseph focuses mainly on portraiture, lifestyle, and commercial photography. His work has been featured in editorial pages of fashion and lifestyle magazines, and his commercial clients have included Discovery Channel, Canon USA, Kellogg’s, and Blenders Eyewear.

I graduated from Virginia Tech and have spent the majority of my professional career working in Information Technology, but have since found a desire to pursue art as my true passion. I have spent the last few years traveling around the world in search of finding interesting culture, art, people, but mostly to find myself. It’s opened my eyes to the variety of lifestyles and stories we each hold, and the importance of capturing those moments as living memories to share.

