Gorgeous Lifestyle Portrait Photography by Lindsey Poyar
Vibrant portraits by Lindsey Poyar, talented self-taught photographer, videographer and graphic designer currently based in Cleveland, Ohio. Lindsey received her degree in Digital Media and Design with minors in Studio Art and Communications from Baldwin Wallace University in December 2016. She is currently a Teacher Assistant for an after school photography program run through the Cleveland Print Room.
More info: instagram / youtube / website