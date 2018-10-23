Fabulous female portraits by Mark Del Mar (previously featured), a gifted 30-year-old photographer, filmmaker, and Instagram star currently based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mark focuses mainly on portraiture, lifestyle and fashion photography. He has over 348,000 followers on Instagram and counting.

I was raised on an island in the Pacific called Kwajalein and I spent a lot of time in and around the ocean. During the summers and winters, I traveled to the U.S. or The Philippines before enlisting in the military after high school.

