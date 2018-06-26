Mehran Djojan is a talented 23-year-old self-taught photographer, retoucher, and artist who was born in Kabul, Afghanistan and currently lives and works in Berlin, Germany. Djojan, who is studying communication design, focuses on portraiture and lifestyle photography. He captures beautiful conceptual portraits that explore the dreamlike realm of his imagination. Mehran has over 36.600 followers on Instagram and counting.



