Ali Saremi is a talented self-taught photographer and digital artist currently based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada. Ali focuses on portraiture, he shoots amazing beauty, fashion and lifestyle photography. “I usually travel to Toronto to take photos”, he says.

I picked my first film camera when I was a kid and slowly fell in love with photography. Everything got more serious when I got my first DSLR camera and since then I am pursuing photography professionally.

More info: instagram / facebook / website